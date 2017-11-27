 

Packers sign CB Raysean Pringle to practice squad

Posted 1 hour ago

Undrafted rookie spent training camp in Green Bay


The Green Bay Packers signed CB Raysean Pringle to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Thursday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

Pringle, a 6-foot, 191-pound rookie out of Southern Utah, originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent on May 8, but was released on Sept. 2. He was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad on Sept. 5 and was released on Oct. 17. Pringle played running back and wide receiver in college, appearing in 33 games with nine starts. He rushed for 1,130 yards and 14 touchdowns on 228 carries (4.9 avg.) while catching 36 passes for 329 yards (9.1 avg.) and a TD. Pringle also saw time as a kickoff returner in 2016, averaging 19.7 yards on 15 returns with a TD. He will wear No. 46 for the Packers.

 
