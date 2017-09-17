Packers sign DT Ricky Jean Francois

The Green Bay Packers have signed DT Ricky Jean Francois and placed T Jason Spriggs on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Thursday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Jean Francois (zhan fran-SWAH), a 6-foot-3, 313-pound ninth-year player who originally signed with the Packers as a free agent on March 24 and appeared in the season opener versus Seattle, rejoins Green Bay after being released on Sept. 13. He was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round (244th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University. After four seasons with the 49ers (2009-12), he played two years with the Indianapolis Colts (2013-14) and spent two seasons with the Washington Redskins (2015-16). For his career, Jean Francois has played in 110 games with 35 starts during the regular season, appearing in all 16 contests in six of his first eight seasons. He will wear No. 99 for the Packers.