 

News

Print
RSS

Packers sign DT Ricky Jean Francois

Posted 23 minutes ago

T Jason Spriggs placed on injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers have signed DT Ricky Jean Francois and placed T Jason Spriggs on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Thursday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Jean Francois (zhan fran-SWAH), a 6-foot-3, 313-pound ninth-year player who originally signed with the Packers as a free agent on March 24 and appeared in the season opener versus Seattle, rejoins Green Bay after being released on Sept. 13. He was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round (244th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University. After four seasons with the 49ers (2009-12), he played two years with the Indianapolis Colts (2013-14) and spent two seasons with the Washington Redskins (2015-16). For his career, Jean Francois has played in 110 games with 35 starts during the regular season, appearing in all 16 contests in six of his first eight seasons. He will wear No. 99 for the Packers.

 

 
blog comments powered by Disqus

You May Also Be Interested in...

Subscribe More Headlines »

Recent Videos

  • Packers Live: Packers-Falcons

    Packers Live: Packers-Falcons

    (19:25) Posted 1 hour ago

    Going end zone to end zone with the green and gold every week, join hosts Lance Allan and Wayne Larrivee as they break down the Packers-Falcons game.

  • McCarthy: 'He's a violent football player'

    McCarthy: 'He's a violent football player'

    (4:44) Posted 1 hour ago

    Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy talks to the media about LB Nick Perry before Thursday's practice.

  • Packers Unscripted: On to Cincinnati

    Packers Unscripted: On to Cincinnati

    (22:15) Posted 3 hours ago

    Mike and Wes break down the Bengals on both sides of the ball, plus take a look at LB Clay Matthews closing in on the franchise sack record, and the dedication of Ron Wolf Way.

Subscribe More Videos »