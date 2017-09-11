Packers sign G/T Adam Pankey to active roster, G Darrell Greene to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers have signed G/T Adam Pankey to the active roster from the practice squad, released DT Ricky Jean Francois and signed G Darrell Greene to the practice squad. The transactions were announced Wednesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Pankey, a 6-foot-5, 313-pound rookie out of West Virginia, was originally signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent on May 5. Pankey played in 45 games with 36 starts while playing guard and tackle over four seasons for the Mountaineers. As a senior, he was named second-team All-Big 12 by The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Jean Francois signed with the Packers as a free agent on March 24 and appeared in the season opener versus Seattle.

Greene, a 6-foot-3, 321-pound first-year player out of San Diego State, was originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2016, but was released on Sept. 3, 2016. He was signed to Philadelphia’s practice squad on Sept. 4, 2016, where he spent the majority of the season. Greene resigned with the Eagles on Jan. 2 but was released on Sept. 2. He will wear No. 72 for the Packers.