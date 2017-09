The Green Bay Packers have signed LS Taybor Pepper and placed LS Brett Goode on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Monday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Pepper, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound rookie, was a four-year long snapper at Michigan State University, where he appeared in 54 career games from 2012-15. He spent part of this past offseason with the Packers and part of training camp with the Baltimore Ravens. Pepper will wear No. 59 for the Packers.