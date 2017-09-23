Packers sign T Ulrick John off Arizona Cardinals' practice squad

The Green Bay Packers have signed T Ulrick John off of the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad and placed T Kyle Murphy on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Tuesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

John, a 6-foot-6, 309-pound fourth-year player, was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round (232nd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Georgia State. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason. John began the 2015 season on the Colts’ practice squad before being signed by the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 2, 2015, who he would go on to play two games with that season. He was on the Dolphins’ practice squad to start the 2016 season before being signed by the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 8, 2016. John started three games for the Cardinals at right tackle last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He began this season with Arizona before being released and signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad after Week 1. John will wear No. 74 for the Packers.