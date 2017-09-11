What You Might've Missed: Traction at tight end

GREEN BAY – Season 6 of What You Might’ve Missed is here, and if you’re a fan of this piece, you know that my selection of material is not the most obvious (hence, the title).
So, while most analysts are focusing on the superb effort by the Packers’ defense in the 17-9 season-opening victory over the Seahawks, and rightly so, I took a closer look at the offensive film. Particularly, Green Bay’s tight ends.
It’s a position the Packers upgraded significantly in the offseason with the additions of
Here’s a sampling, in chronological order from Sunday’s game, of the more subtle ways they impacted the contest.
Play No. 1: First-and-10 from the Green Bay 2, first quarter, 7:53 left
Result: 3-yard run by RB
After a great punt by Jon Ryan, the Packers just need some breathing room, and Bennett (80) helps provide it. He throws a powerful block on charging Seahawks LB K.J. Wright (50), who was looking to blow the play up at the goal line.
Two plays after getting some space, QB
***
Play No. 2: Second-and-1 from the Green Bay 37, first quarter, 3:13 left
Result: 3-yard run for a first down by RB
Richard Rodgers (82) didn’t play much in this game, but he made the most of this snap, getting an effective push against LB Terence Garvin (56) in short yardage to allow the rookie Williams’ first NFL carry to move the chains.
***
Play No. 3: First-and-10 from the Green Bay 25, second quarter, 14:09 left
Result: 13-yard completion to WR
Bennett (boxed) will regularly attract a lot of attention as a slot receiver, which can help out his teammates, and that’s exactly what happens here against Seattle’s zone coverage. Wright (circled) initially hangs with Adams toward the boundary, but as soon as the Seattle LB takes an extra step toward Bennett running up the seam, it opens the door for the throw to Adams and another first down.
***
Play No. 4: Third-and-17 from the Green Bay 33, second quarter, 2:37 left
Result: 21-yard completion to Adams
This time it’s Kendricks (84) lending a helping hand, in a couple of ways. First, he throws a solid chip block on Seahawks pass rusher Cliff Avril (56) to assist first-time starter RT
***
Play No. 5: First-and-goal from the Seattle 6, third quarter, 10:39 left
Result: 6-yard TD run by Montgomery
This is the kind of assignment Bennett will take anytime. On the run to his side, Bennett is matched up with rookie CB Shaquill Griffin (26), who’s giving up 75 pounds to the veteran tight end. Bennett should dominate here, and he does, pushing Griffin all the way back into the end zone. LG
***
Play No. 6: Second-and-6 from midfield, fourth quarter, 2:45 left
Result: 26-yard completion to Bennett
On the play that seals the victory, the two new tight ends work in tandem lined up next to one another. As Bennett sells the run action to his left, Kendricks takes CB Richard Sherman (25) with him down the field on his route. Bennett delays long enough before releasing into the flat so that no one goes with him, and he’s wide open for the game-clinching catch-and-run.
***
Watch exclusive All-22 and end-zone angle footage that pros, GMs, scouts, and broadcasters from around the league use. Sign up for a free trial of NFL Game Pass.