Packers take 7-0 lead over Rams after one

GREEN BAY – An interception by the Packers’ defense set up the first score of the game and gave Green Bay a 7-0 lead over the Rams after one quarter on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

The two teams traded three-and-outs on their opening possessions. The Rams faced third-and-1 and handed off to RB Justin Davis, but Packers CB Quinten Rollins was the first to get there, wrapping his legs as teammates finished off the short-yardage stop.

Rollins made another nice play with a tackle for loss on first down on the Rams’ next drive, leading to another three-and-out. He then returned the ensuing punt 14 yards, and the Packers took over on their own 28.

QB Brett Hundley nearly connected with WR Geronimo Allison on a big play, but as Allison caught the deep ball, he was hit in mid-air and came down out of bounds. The Packers went three-and-out for a second straight time.

The Rams got the initial first down of the game on a 19-yard screen pass to Davis, but CB LaDarius took charge from there. He came on a slot blitz for a 6-yard sack on first down, and then he intercepted QB Dan Orlovsky’s third-down slant pass when it deflected off the receiver’s hands.

Taking over at the Rams’ 40-yard line, Hundley hit Allison for an 8-yard gain and WR Trevor Davis for 11 more. A holding penalty on G Adam Pankey wiped out an impressive TD catch by Allison, but a screen pass to RB Devante Mays picked up 20 and made it first down on the 11.

A false start on T Kyle Murphy and a sack by Rams DL Ethan Westbrooks pushed the Packers back to the 29, but another screen to Mays picked up 16, and then Hundley’s third-down scramble from 13 yards out put the Packers on the board.

The Rams picked up three first downs to move into Green Bay territory before the quarter expired.