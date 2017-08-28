 

News

Print
RSS

Packers take 7-0 lead over Rams after one

Posted 46 minutes ago

Mike Spofford packers.com senior writer

Interception sets up game's first score


GREEN BAY – An interception by the Packers’ defense set up the first score of the game and gave Green Bay a 7-0 lead over the Rams after one quarter on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

The two teams traded three-and-outs on their opening possessions. The Rams faced third-and-1 and handed off to RB Justin Davis, but Packers CB Quinten Rollins was the first to get there, wrapping his legs as teammates finished off the short-yardage stop.

Rollins made another nice play with a tackle for loss on first down on the Rams’ next drive, leading to another three-and-out. He then returned the ensuing punt 14 yards, and the Packers took over on their own 28.

QB Brett Hundley nearly connected with WR Geronimo Allison on a big play, but as Allison caught the deep ball, he was hit in mid-air and came down out of bounds. The Packers went three-and-out for a second straight time.

The Rams got the initial first down of the game on a 19-yard screen pass to Davis, but CB LaDarius took charge from there. He came on a slot blitz for a 6-yard sack on first down, and then he intercepted QB Dan Orlovsky’s third-down slant pass when it deflected off the receiver’s hands.

Taking over at the Rams’ 40-yard line, Hundley hit Allison for an 8-yard gain and WR Trevor Davis for 11 more. A holding penalty on G Adam Pankey wiped out an impressive TD catch by Allison, but a screen pass to RB Devante Mays picked up 20 and made it first down on the 11.

A false start on T Kyle Murphy and a sack by Rams DL Ethan Westbrooks pushed the Packers back to the 29, but another screen to Mays picked up 16, and then Hundley’s third-down scramble from 13 yards out put the Packers on the board.

The Rams picked up three first downs to move into Green Bay territory before the quarter expired.

 
blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest News

Subscribe More Headlines »

You May Also Be Interested in...

Subscribe More Headlines »

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »